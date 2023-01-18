Three alleged black-market immigration agents have been arrested in western India in connection with the case of an Indian family who froze to death on the United States' border with Canada last year, police said Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Chaitanya Mandlik with Ahmedabad Police's crime branch named the suspects as Yogesh Patel, Bhavesh Patel, and Dashrath Chaudhary. They are in police custody and have been charged with culpable homicide, human trafficking, criminal conspiracy and an attempt to commit culpable homicide, he said.

