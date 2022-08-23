India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan

The Indian Air Force said on August 23 that the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March. The BrahMos cruise missile was developed as a joint venture between India and Russia.

 Pallava Bagla/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

The Indian Air Force said on Tuesday the government had sacked three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties.

Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

