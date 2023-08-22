(CNN) — Millions in India will be cheering on the teen chess prodigy known as Pragg as he takes on Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen for the Chess World Cup title on Tuesday.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, 18, is set to square off against the five-time world champion in Baku, Azerbaijan, after defeating Fabiano Caruana in a tense match to secure his place in the final.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify Pragg and Carlsen are contesting the World Cup title, and not the World Chess Championship.

