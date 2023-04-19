India will surpass China as world's most populous country by mid-year, UN says

A crowd of shoppers gathers at a market on March 2, in Lucknow, India.

 Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous nation, with almost 3 million more people by the middle of this year, data released by the United Nations on Wednesday showed.

Based on the projections, India's population by mid-year will reach 1.4286 billion, compared to China's 1.4257 billion -- 2.9 million fewer -- according to the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) "State of World Population Report" for 2023.

CNN's Simone McCarthy contributed reporting.

