Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video

A violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops apparently erupted at their disputed border. It's not clear exactly where or when the video was taken, but it began circulating on December 13.

Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.

The video, according to a serving Indian military officer with knowledge of the clashes on the China-India border, was filmed in the mountainous Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh at the Line of Actual Control -- the de facto border between the two countries -- on September 28, 2021.

