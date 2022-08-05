Indiana becomes first state post-Roe to pass law banning most abortions

The Indiana House passed a Republican-sponsored bill on August 5 that would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions.

 AJ Mast/Ronin Group/MASTA/AP

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday signed a bill that would ban most abortions in Indiana — making it the first state to pass a restrictive law against the procedure since Roe v. Wade was overturned this summer.

The Indiana House and Senate passed the GOP-sponsored bill earlier Friday.

CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.

