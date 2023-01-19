An Indiana court has entered not guilty pleas for the man who prosecutors say is the father of the child captured on video waving a loaded handgun on the landing at an apartment complex, according to court records.

Shane Osborne, 45, was charged this week with two charges of neglect of a dependent and dangerous control of a firearm after the toddler was seen waving a pistol on video aired by the Reelz series "On Patrol: Live," during the TV show's live broadcast Saturday.

CNN's Jean Casarez contributed to this report.

Tags