The fall was reported to the Coast Guard that evening and Garay's body was recovered the next day by a Puerto Rico Emergency Dive Unit.
Edgar's brother, Carlos Garay, called his sibling a "daredevil," according to CNN affiliate WTHR. Carlos was not in Puerto Rico and said a cousin had taken his brother sightseeing along the cliffs at that time.
"My brother has a TikTok account that he loved to upload videos to," said Carlos. "Unfortunately, that was what he was trying to do when he was closer to the edge than he should have been."
"Our family is now on a mission to bring our lovable sibling home so that he can be laid to rest among friends and family," he wrote in the fundraiser description.
Coast Guard officials also expressed condolences to Garay's family in the release.
"We express our most heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Edgar Garay and pray they find closure and strength during this most difficult time," said Captain José E. Díaz, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander, in the release.
"We appreciate the efforts of all the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police and partner agency emergency responders, especially the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau dive unit that was able to locate Mr. Garay's body in such a highly inaccessible and challenging environment."