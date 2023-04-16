A fire burning at a recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana, is mostly out, but hundreds remain evacuated from their homes as crews monitor the air for chemicals and collect potentially harmful debris from neighboring schools and homes, officials said Saturday.

Richmond residents who live within a half a mile radius of the recycling plant -- about 2,000 of Richmond's 35,000 residents -- have been under a mandatory evacuation order since Tuesday, when the massive inferno exploded at the plastic-filled recycling plant in Richmond, sending thick, black smoke over the area.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags