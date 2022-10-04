#17. Virginia

Georgia should consider getting rid of the state’s high fee on electric vehicle registrations in favor of an alternative that doesn’t discourage motorists from buying EVs, an auto industry lobbyist said.

ATLANTA -- Georgia should consider getting rid of the state's high fee on electric vehicle registrations in favor of an alternative that doesn't discourage motorists from buying EVs, an auto industry lobbyist said.

The General Assembly imposed an annual fee of $200 on non-commercial EVs and Georgia should consider getting rid of the state’s high fee on electric vehicle registrations in favor of an alternative that doesn’t discourage motorists from buying EVs, an auto industry lobbyist said.a $300 fee on commercial EVs in 2015 to help pay for a landmark $900 million transportation funding bill. At the same time, the state did away with a $5,000 tax credit for EV purchasers.

