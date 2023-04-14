The Ingenuity helicopter just achieved a huge milestone on Mars. The little chopper successfully completed its record-breaking 50th flight on Thursday, a few days shy of the second anniversary of its first aerial journey.

Ingenuity flew for the first time on Mars on April 19, 2021, reaching a height of 10 feet (3 meters) and hovering for about half a minute before touching back down. That 39-second trip marked the first powered, controlled flight of a rotorcraft on another planet.

