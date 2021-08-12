LEESBURG — The long-awaited 2020 census numbers were released by the U.S. Census Bureau late Thursday afternoon, and there were no surprises in southwest Georgia.
Dougherty County shrunk by 9.25%, losing 8,795 of its citizens during the 10-year period since the 2010 census, and now is the home of 87,956 residents.
Lee County was the only county in the Albany metro area — perhaps in the state — to gain population, rising 17.2%, a gain of 4,865 citizens. The county now has a population of 33,163.
“Those numbers are just a reflection of the hard work of the Lee Commission and School Board,” Lee Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said Thursday. “That work has paid off, and it’s made Lee County an attractive place to live. I haven’t seen all the numbers yet, but I know we’re one of — if not the — only south Georgia county to see an increase in population.
“We have a lot to offer in Lee County. We have a stable government, great public safety departments: our sheriff’s office and fire/EMS. Our fire/EMS is one of the best in the state, and other departments now come to train with us.”
Mathis said there are other, behind-the-scenes, improvements in the county as well.
“There are things people don’t really see: the updating of our GIS mapping, our computer systems, our security system,” the commission chairman said. “We work hard every day on quality-of-life issues.”
Initial census figures show that population growth in Georgia during the decade was limited primarily to the counties in metro Atlanta and along the Atlantic coast. Conversely, many of the counties in rural Georgia lost population between 2010 and 2020, including large portions of south Georgia.
In the metro Albany region, Terrell County’s population declined by 1.5%, Worth County’s by 4.5% and Sumter County’s by 9.75%.
