Injuries reported in 20 car pileup during whiteout conditions in Nevada By Carma Hassan, CNN Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Up to 20 cars were involved in a crash in northwestern Nevada, with drivers reporting whiteout conditions, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, which responded to the Sunday morning pileup, said at least three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition."Conditions are extreme in the Washoe Valley with 50 mph winds and white out conditions," the department said in a post to Twitter.The National Weather Service Office in Reno said in a Twitter post that "Today is the type of day to just stay home if you can," with more snow on the way. "Quite the wintery morning across the region! Expect major travel delays on all roads. Strong winds are creating areas of considerable blowing snow and whiteout conditions," NWS Reno said.Additional details on the traffic accident were not available and calls to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office were not immediately returned.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +24 Cities with the most retirees Extra Space Storage used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to determine the 25 cities with the most people who are 65 years or older. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Accidents Accidents, Disasters And Safety Continents And Regions Nevada North America Southwestern United States The Americas Traffic Accidents United States Weather Whiteout Twitter Pileup Meteorology Transports Internet National Weather Service Condition Post Wind More News News Windsor Castle intruder with crossbow detained under Mental Health Act, police say By Katharina Krebs, CNN 16 min ago 0 News featured Biden administration extends student loan repayment pause three more months By Jacob Fischler & Aiana Figueroa Georgia RecorderUpdated 7 min ago 0 News featured Red Cross: Nation's blood supply 'historically low' From staff reportsUpdated 19 min ago 0 +2 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Two Kennesaw State Dance alumni recognized among nation's best By Thomas Hartwell Kennesaw State UniversityUpdated 28 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Squawkbox Windsor Castle intruder with crossbow detained under Mental Health Act, police say Biden administration extends student loan repayment pause three more months Red Cross: Nation's blood supply 'historically low' » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCorey Joyner brings Albany attitude to state runner-up Carver-Columbus football programFletcher's final act as commissioner an act of kindness, appreciationEnd of child tax credit a financial setback for Georgia’s working momsCar owners with upcoming birthdays should keep tag system outage in mindThird Georgia South graduating class records perfect board pass rateTifton man found guilty in 2018 murderCecil Ashley "Trey" Gibbs, IIISteven Brian "Stevie" EtheridgeWestover's Octavia Jones named Region 1-AAAA Athletic Director of the YearNo. 7 Westover boys knock off No. 2 Baldwin Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Moultrie home features 2 master bedrooms, bathroomsPHOTOS: Dougherty County begins restoration work on Spring Run bridge at Radium SpringsPHOTOS: BoDean and the Poachers Live at The Pub In AlbanyPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Westover Girls BasketballPHOTOS: Westover vs. Baldwin Boys BasketballPHOTOS: Westwood vs. Westover Girls, Westwood vs. Robert Toombs Boys BasketballPHOTOS: 21st annual Shopping With a Sheriff lets children know they're lovedPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Southeast Lauderdale Boys BasketballI was actually in Love Actually... These actors all starred in Christmas movies as kidsPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Robert Toombs Boys Basketball Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.