MACON – A Georgia inmate who admitted he conducted a pandemic unemployment insurance fraud scheme from behind bars, which included using the personal identifiable information of other inmates, was sentenced to prison this week for his crime.

Jacob Garner, 34, of Milledgeville was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell after Garner previously pleaded guilty to theft of United States government funds. Garner’s federal sentence will be served consecutively to the parole revocation sentence he is currently serving in Baldwin County. There is no parole in the federal system.

