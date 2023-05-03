An inmate's sister has been charged in federal court in North Carolina with helping her brother escape from a Virginia jail over the weekend by paying $2,500 to arrange for the getaway car, court documents show.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo faces a charge of conspiracy to instigate or assist escape, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

CNN's Claudia Dominguez contributed to this report.

