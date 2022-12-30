Inspired by 'Office Space' film, Washington software engineer steals over $300K from employer, prosecutors say

 snowing12/Adobe Stock

A Washington man allegedly transferred thousands of dollars from his employer into a personal account after being inspired by the 1999 cult movie "Office Space," according to an arrest report by the Seattle Police Department.

Ermenildo Valdez Castro, 28, worked for the online retailer Zulily as a software engineer from December 2018 until he was fired in June, according to police.

CNN's Chimaine Pouteau contributed to this report.

