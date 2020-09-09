ATLANTA – Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King released the following statement regarding his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to lead the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.
“I am honored that Governor Kemp has asked me to lead this Task Force to ensure we have all of the pieces in place to safely distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to Georgians across our state," King said. "I am ready to apply my military experience to this task, including the lessons I’ve learned in recent deployments expanding testing capabilities across the country.
"This work will involve collaboration between officials at the federal, state and local levels, along with our private sector partners, to identify and remove any obstacles to distribution and tackle the logistical challenges of this critical task.”
Kemp, along with the nation's other governors, has been instructed to create a task force focused on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine rapidly across Georgia as soon as one becomes available.
