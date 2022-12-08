swamp.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia River Network

ATLANTA -- The Biden administration is expressing concern about a proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is urging the state not to approve permits being sought by Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals to mine a 1,042-acre site in Charlton County near the southeastern edge of the largest black water swamp in North America.

