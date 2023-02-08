After five Memphis Police officers left a handcuffed and brutally beaten Tyre Nichols slumped against a patrol car last month, one officer took cell phone photos of the visibly injured 29-year-old Black man and texted one to at least six people, newly revealed internal police department documents show.

Demetrius Haley -- one of five officers fired and charged with murder in the Nichols' case -- texted one of the two photos he took to two other Memphis officers and a "female acquaintance," among others, the newly revealed documents published online by CNN affiliate WMC show.

