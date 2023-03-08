International group pays visit to Albany during southwest Georgia tour

A group of 23 visitors from the Georgia-based Consular Corps made a stop on Tuesday at the Flint RiverQuarium during a tour of southwest Georgia.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — A group of visitors from 23 countries got a look at Albany on Tuesday, the first time the VIP tour brought them to south Georgia, where other stops included Thomasville and Valdosta.

“They’re a group of individuals — this was organized through the Georgia Department of Economic Development — consuls and consulate generals out to see what Georgia has available,” Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission President and CEO Jana Dyke said. “This is the first time they’ve been outside the metro Atlanta area. Obviously, we are very excited to have them.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More News