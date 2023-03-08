International group pays visit to Albany during southwest Georgia tour

ALBANY — A group of visitors from 23 countries got a look at Albany on Tuesday, the first time the VIP tour brought them to south Georgia, where other stops included Thomasville and Valdosta.
“They’re a group of individuals — this was organized through the Georgia Department of Economic Development — consuls and consulate generals out to see what Georgia has available,” Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission President and CEO Jana Dyke said. “This is the first time they’ve been outside the metro Atlanta area. Obviously, we are very excited to have them.”
After a stop at the Flint RiverQuarium, the group traveled to the Procter & Gamble facility to wrap up the Albany portion of the tour.
The visit isn’t expected to attract any immediate economic projects but presented a chance for the guests to familiarize themselves with the area.
“It just allowed us to showcase Albany and Dougherty County from a quality of life and an economic development perspective,” Dyke said. “The quality of life thing is very important and just shows them there are things to do outside the metro (Atlanta) area.”
Some of the potential displayed during the tour relates to economic development projects and tourism, said Nico Wijnberg, director of international relations and chief of protocol with the state Department of Economic Development.
“Our goal is to highlight the entirety of Georgia,” he said. “We are basically looking at all the regions of Georgia.”