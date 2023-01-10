Police in the small coastal town of Cohasset, Massachusetts, are investigating the disappearance of a woman whose husband's internet records showed searches for how to dismember a body, sources told CNN, and prosecutors say blood and a bloodied knife were found in the couple's basement.

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4, spurring police to question her 47-year-old husband, Brian Walshe, about his actions and movements in the days prior.

Recommended for you

CNN's Carolyn Sung, Eric Levenson, Kiely Westhoff and Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed to this report.

Tags