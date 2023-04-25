intern.jpg

Representatives from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College met recently with Tifton business owners, organization volunteers, and nonprofit directors in an effort to build closer relationships between the college and its external partners.

 Special Photo: ABAC

The meeting served as an introduction to internship programs available for students and student engagement programs through housing.

