ATLANTA) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has opened an investigation into Fulton County elections procedures after an incident of an unsecured voting location led to the theft of two Express Poll Books, which are used to check voters into their respective polling locations.
“Security should be everyone’s top priority,” said Raffensperger. “It is unacceptable that bad-actors entered a polling location under the cover of night and were able to steal critical elections machinery.”
The location of the theft was at a Fulton County polling precinct located at the Grove Park Recreation Center at 750 Frances Place, NW in Atlanta. Fulton County quickly replaced the two stolen Express Poll Books, and the Atlanta Board of Education District 3 election was able to proceed as normal. No voter was impacted. These express poll books are among the older, dated technology used alongside the current voting system and contain voter information such as names, dates of birth, addresses and driver’s license numbers.
“This is a prime example of why Georgia is replacing these outdated systems,” said Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs. “Our new KnowInk poll pads have the ability to track units, encrypt data and better secure voter information.”
Georgia Secretary of State investigators have formally opened their investigation and the office said the investigators will release details as they become available.