ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department arrested two burglary suspects on Thursday but did not connect the pair to the Wednesday burglary of Mayor Bo Dorough’s residence.
Michael Johnson, 20, and Kertavious Stamper, 22, have been charged with two counts each of burglary.
They are charged in connection with a Wednesday burglary at 1813 Samford Avenue.
Dorough’s residence in the 400 block of Duvernet Lane was burglarized at about 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
“No arrests have been made in connection with the burglary that occurred at Mayor Bo Dorough’s home at this time,” police said. “Investigators continue to process evidence and the case remains under investigation.
“Investigators are questioning persons of interest regarding other burglaries that occurred in the area during the same time frame.”
