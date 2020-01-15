Investigation into reported embezzlement at Albany Municipal Court continues

ALBANY -- An investigation into allegations of misappropriation of funds in the Albany Municipal Court office should be wrapped up within the next two months, Dougherty County officials said Wednesday.
Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in October to investigate a report of possible embezzlement in the city court.
“They’re making progress, and we should be making some determinations in the short-term,” Edwards said. “That’s kind of the target we’re talking about, 30 to 60 days.”
Edwards requested that the GBI get involved after learning that an individual had made a complaint to the agency. The GBI is authorized to assist in criminal investigations when requested by local law enforcement agencies or officials. The agency employs forensic auditors who are trained to investigate allegations of financial crimes.
“I did, based upon a report, determine that there needs to be an investigation into the situation,” Edwards said. “What I do know is that the initial complaint was (made by) the person who made contact with the GBI. The GBI informed me of the nature of the complaint.
“I, in turn, asked the GBI to follow up on the complaint. I did ask them to follow up on the complaint as brought in by the initial witness.”
Edwards said he is not aware of the amount of money involved in the case.
“That’s part of their investigation,” he said. “I am awaiting any and all reports from the GBI. I understand they will provide more information shortly."
