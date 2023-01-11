Authorities investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have confiscated three cell phones from her family's North Carolina home, search warrants obtained Tuesday by CNN affiliate WCCB show.

Officers searched the family's home in Cornelius in December and seized more than two dozen items, including the phones, the warrants reveal. Other items taken in the search were redacted from an inventory document.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

