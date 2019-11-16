ASHBURN -- Fire investigators with the state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's office have determined that a fire occurring just after midnight on Nov. 12 in a Turner County home was intentionally set.
"The arson occurred at 252 West End Ave.," Safety Fire Commissioner John King said in a news release. "The interior of the 1,880-square-foot structure suffered major damage. The residence has been vacant for about 15 years, and no power was connected at the time of the fire. Investigators believe the fire originated in the living room area."
King asked that anyone with knowledge of the fire call his office at (800) 282-5804. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist. Calls are taken 24 hours a day, and the caller can remain anonymous.
The city of Ashburn's police department is assisting the Safety Fire Commissioner's office with the investigation.