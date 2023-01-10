Police in the small coastal town of Cohasset, Massachusetts, are investigating the disappearance of a woman whose husband's internet records showed searches for how to dismember a body, sources tell CNN, and prosecutors say blood and a bloodied knife were found in the couple's basement.

After Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4, police began questioning her husband, Brian Walshe, 47. Many of his statements about his activities and whereabouts at the time his wife's disappearance, however, were "untruthful," police allege in an affidavit.

CNN's Carolyn Sung, Eric Levenson, Kiely Westhoff and Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed to this report.

