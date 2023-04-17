Two high school seniors on the brink of graduating were among four people inexplicably killed at a Sweet 16 birthday party -- leaving an Alabama community engulfed in confusion and grief.

At least 15 other teens were also shot and hospitalized Saturday night in Dadeville, a close-knit city of 3,000 people.

Recommended for you

CNN's Chris Boyette, Keith Allen, Dianne Gallagher, Tina Burnside, David Williams, Emma Tucker and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags