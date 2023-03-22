Iowa's governor signs law banning gender-affirming care for minors

Kim Reynolds, governor of Iowa, introduces former President Donald Trump, not pictured, during an "America First Education Policy" event in Davenport, Iowa, on March 13.

 Miriam Alarcon Avila/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Wednesday a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, joining a growing cadre of red states looking to restrict access to the treatments for trans youth in America.

SF 538 bans health care professionals from giving medical treatment "for the purpose of attempting to alter the appearance of, or affirm the minor's perception of, the minor's gender or sex, if that appearance or perception is inconsistent with the minor's sex [at birth]." The legislation went to effect immediately after the governor's signing.

CNN's Devan Cole and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

