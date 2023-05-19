Iran condemned after executing three men over recent protests

Iran has executed three more men over recent protests that rocked the country last fall before being suppressed by the regime.

 AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Iran has been condemned by international watchdogs after it executed three more men over recent protests that rocked the country.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaqoubi were executed in Isfahan, judiciary news outlet Mizan News said on Friday. The three were accused of carrying out an attack that killed three security officers in Isfahan in November 2022 during anti-government protests.

CNN’s Kareem El Damanhoury and Joseph Ataman contributed reporting.

