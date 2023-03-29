The live-in boyfriend of missing woman Irene Gakwa has pleaded guilty to stealing money from her in the weeks after she vanished a year ago in Wyoming.

Gakwa's family last saw her on a video call on February 24, 2022, and reported her missing about a month later. She was 32 at the time, and lived with the boyfriend, Nathan Hightman, in Gillette, Wyoming.

