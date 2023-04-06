IRS: Average taxpayers 'should not be worried' about audits as agency grows

Danny Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his IRS commissioner nomination hearing on February 15 in Washington, DC.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The forthcoming overhaul of the Internal Revenue Service is intended to increase audits of the wealthy and big corporations while leaving audit rates on average households the same, according to a plan released by the agency Thursday.

The highly anticipated outline details how the IRS will spend a new $80 billion investment over the next decade.

