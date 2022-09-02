IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to non-profits

The Internal Revenue Service building is seen here in Washington, DC, on January 19. The IRS acknowledged on September 2 that it had mistakenly exposed a batch of taxpayer information linked to some non-profits and other tax-exempt organizations.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service acknowledged Friday that it had inadvertently exposed a batch of taxpayer information linked to some non-profits and other tax-exempt organizations, following a Wall Street Journal report that said as many as 120,000 individuals may have been affected by the error.

The accidentally leaked data did not include any Social Security numbers, "detailed account-holder information" or personal income tax returns, the IRS said in a statement, but it included information from Form 990-T, which is used by tax-exempt entities to report unrelated business income.

