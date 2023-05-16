IRS to launch free tax filing pilot program next year

Tourists walk past the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service near the National Mall on April 7 in Washington, DC. The IRS plans to launch a limited pilot program that will be available to some taxpayers next year during the 2024 tax filing season.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — The Internal Revenue Service is weighing whether to build its own free tax filing system and plans to launch a limited pilot program that will be available to some taxpayers next year during the 2024 tax filing season.

The announcement came Tuesday when the IRS released a cost and feasibility study about developing a free, electronic tax filing system.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags