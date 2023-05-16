IRS whistleblower who claims to have information of alleged mishandling of Hunter Biden probe removed from investigation

An IRS whistleblower who claims to have information about the alleged mishandling of the probe into Hunter Biden has been removed from the investigation into the president’s son.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An IRS whistleblower who claims to have information about alleged mishandling and political interference in the ongoing criminal probe into Hunter Biden has been removed from the investigation into the president’s son, attorneys for the whistleblower have told key congressional lawmakers.

Attorneys for the whistleblower sent a letter on Monday to a series of House and Senate Committee chairmen informing them of the change, adding that the whistleblower’s investigative team has also been taken off the case, according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN.

CNN’s Evan Perez contributed.

