Irv Cross, a former NFL star and broadcasting pioneer who died two years ago at the age of 81, had stage 4 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the Boston University CTE Center said Tuesday.

"Mr. Cross was diagnosed during life with mild cognitive impairment and was found at autopsy to have stage 4 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is the most severe type of the disease," said Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University's CTE Center, in a statement. "He is one of the 345 former NFL players diagnosed with CTE by the BU CTE Center and UNITE brain bank team out of 376 former NFL players studied."

Recommended for you

Tags