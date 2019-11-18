ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Irving Tissue, one of North America’s leading manufacturers of household paper products, will expand its operations in Macon, creating more than 150 jobs and investing $400 million in a new manufacturing facility following the grand opening of the company’s most recent plant in Macon.
“Irving Tissue has been an excellent employer in Macon-Bibb County,” Kemp said in a news release. “We are excited to see this great, Georgia Made company, expand its operations even further. This announcement speaks to the strength of Georgia’s booming manufacturing industry, made possible by our world-class work force. As the No. 1 State for Business seven years in a row, we know our existing industries create more opportunities for hard-working Georgians every day, and I am grateful for Irving Tissue’s continued investment in Georgia.”
"It is an honor to celebrate the commitment Irving Tissue has made to Macon and the surrounding area," Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said. "We have worked hard here in Georgia to cultivate a diverse and developed work force, as well as a high quality of living. It is exciting to witness companies like Irving Tissue take advantage of these factors to invest in our state's continued growth."
This new announcement comes on the heels of the official opening of Irving Tissue’s newest plant in Macon, a $470 million project employing more than 200 people. The grand opening for that facility took place in conjunction with the announcement of the new expansion.
“It is a great day for Macon, the state of Georgia, and Irving Tissue," Robert K. Irving, the president of Irving Tissue, said. "We’re pleased to be expanding our business in the United States. We knew that this plant’s strategic location would allow us to reach key markets and help to drive our growth. Our customers’ enthusiastic support of its state-of-the-art technology has meant that our new plant is already at capacity, so we’re thrilled to announce the second phase of this expansion project.
“This exciting expansion is possible because of the commitment of our employees, customers and suppliers.”
Similar to the newly opened facility, the new plant will manufacture premium household paper products and create management, supervisory and machinist positions in Macon.
“J.D. Irving Ltd. is a well-respected company with a North American footprint," Macon Mayor Robert A.B. Reichert said. "We are thrilled and delighted that they have chosen to locate this new facility of their consumer products division -- Irving Consumer Products Inc. -- in Macon-Bibb County. The company’s fundamental values, that have driven its success, include a responsibility to make a positive difference in the communities where they are proud to live and work.
“Not only are they setting a high standard within their industry, they are setting a new standard of community involvement and support here in Macon-Bibb County. Before their plant even opened, they were already fully involved in our community in multiple ways.”
“Today is a great day for Macon and Middle Georgia,” Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Chairman Robby Fountain said. “Irving Tissue’s additional investment totaling nearly $1 billion since 2017 in our community is another testament to why Macon-Bibb County is a great place to do business.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with Georgia Power and the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority.
“Congratulations to Irving Tissue on the opening of their fantastic facility in Macon and the announcement of this exciting new investment in the community,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I have every confidence that our top-ranked business climate will continue to serve Irving Tissue well as they manufacture leading paper products in Macon, and I want to congratulate all of our economic development partners in the region on their work to make this possible.”