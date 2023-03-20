Aspiring rapper Irvo Otieno streamed his music -- with titles like "Man in the Middle," "Can't Wait," "Trapped Out," and "Frenzy" -- under the name Young Vo.

Otieno was 28, could write a song in less than five minutes, and wanted to start his own record label, said his mother, Caroline Ouko.

CNN's Steve Almasy, Kimberly Berryman, Sara Smart and Brian Todd contributed to this report.

