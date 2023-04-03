Irvo Otieno's death ruled homicide by asphyxiation, state medical examiner's office says

Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son with attorney Ben Crump (left) her older son, Leon Ochieng and attorney Mark Krudys at the Dinwiddie Courthouse in Dinwiddie, Virginia, on March 16.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/AP

The death of Irvo Otieno has been ruled a homicide by asphyxiation, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia said in a statement to CNN affiliate WWBT.

The 28-year-old's cause of death was officially ruled "positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints," the medical examiner's office confirmed to WWBT.

