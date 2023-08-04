Is tonight the night? Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $1.35 billion after months without a winner

A billboard over Interstate 80 in New Jersey promotes a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion.

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

(CNN) — Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.35 billion, which would be the second-highest jackpot ever for the multistate lottery.

The cash payout for the jackpot would be $659.5 million, before applicable taxes.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0