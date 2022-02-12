ALBANY – For years, Matthew Hunt considered himself a functioning addict. But eventually the signs, which included a failed business, became obvious.
“Everything came second to my addiction,” said Hunt, 38, who was working with a crew constructing a courtyard and shelter at the Anchorage this week.
A judge ordered him to complete a recovery program, so the Thomas County native landed in Albany at the Anchorage, a residential treatment center that has been in operation since 1953.
Nearly finished with the initial 120-day program, Hunt said he is looking forward to the aftercare phase. The judge only ordered him to attend the initial four-month program, but Hunt said he is looking forward to starting anew in Albany and continuing treatment.
“I got a fresh start,” said Hunt, who was an opiate user for more than 15 years. “I got God in my life. When I got sent here, it saved my life. I think that’s the best way to say it: It saved my life.
“The addiction became a big part of my life when I was in my early 20s. When I admitted I was an addict and I needed help, everybody I thought didn't care for me in life stepped forward. My mother was looking for a place for me (and) found this close to home.”
Hunt already has lined up a job with a former employer and said the church community in the area has also been supportive.
After nearly 70 years offering Christian-based treatment services to men, the Anchorage is now looking to expand treatment to include women at a separate facility.
There are few options for women with addiction issues, Bob Lynch, executive director at the Anchorage, said. The director said he fields calls on a weekly basis, and many come from women for whom he can only send an email listing the few available centers, which are expensive.
The Anchorage, which is located in Lee County, requires only a $40 donation to cover the first four months of treatment, and those who advance to the aftercare phase pay $100 per week and are required to hold a full-time job.
“We talked about a new building for men,” Lynch said. “We talked about the need in this community is really a minimal-cost building for women. Somebody’s got to help the people who don’t have money, and that’s us.”
A donor has offered land on Gillionville Road near American Legion Post 30. The location is well off the highway. Currently the Anchorage has initiated the process of acquiring the proper zoning for the property.
The planned facility will come at an estimated cost of about $1 million, including paving the required driveway, Lynch said.
“It’s somewhat isolated, but it’s fairly close to town,” he said. “It’s convenient, I would say, for what we do. I’ve got a pretty good handle on staff. We just need a building.
“We’d like to have it operational by the end of the year.”
The existing facility can serve about 56 men. Initially, the women’s center would have about 20 on the campus.
The Anchorage was opened after the Hudson Malone Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church in Albany sought treatment for a member and eventually placed him at a facility in another state.
“It was right after World War II,” Lynch said “They had a guy who was in pretty bad shape. They wanted to help him out. They sent him to North Carolina, and it really helped him. That was when the decision was made to start the Anchorage.”
In addition to the work requirements for those in the aftercare program, the men are frequently tested for drugs, and the facility conducts a background screening before accepting anyone.
“If they’ve got anything violent or sexual in their background, we don’t take them,” Lynch said.
One former client at the Anchorage gave an endorsement of the organization expanding into treatment opportunities for women.
“Having been someone who went through the men’s version of the Anchorage, it’s absolutely something that’s needed in our community,” said Daniel Fleuren, who is outreach coordinator at the Change Center, an Albany-based recovery center that offers services to individuals who are trying to maintain their sobriety.
Fleuren and fellow Change Center worker Marlisa Bailey were chosen last year as part of the Georgia Recovers campaign to have billboards placed on a Georgia highway as faces of recovery.
“I couldn’t think of a better program to start a women’s program to help those who are seeking recovery,” Fleuren said. “It’s definitely going to be a wonderful addition to the community for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.