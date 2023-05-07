As the sound of gunfire pierced through the parking lot of Allen Premium Outlets in Texas, panicked shoppers screamed and ducked behind rows of cars while others sprinted across the lot, a witness video shows.

Meanwhile, inside the sprawling complex, employees, shoppers and families with young children bolted and hid in storage areas or back hallways, witnesses told CNN.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Ashley Killough, Keith Allen, Andy Rose, Paradise Afshar, John Miller, Phil Gast and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags