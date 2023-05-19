(CNN) — Deadly floods that have engulfed the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna, killing at least 14 people, are another sign of the accelerating climate crisis, according to researchers.

The floods come after years of severe drought in the region, which has compacted the soil, reducing its ability to abemsorb rainfall.

