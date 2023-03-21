The contents of the home of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh and his family will be auctioned off on Thursday, according to a South Georgia auction house.

The house is located in Colleton County, South Carolina, on a hunting property called Moselle. The property became a household name during the nationally televised trial of its former occupant, Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh was convicted earlier this month of shooting and killing his wife and son on the property.

Recommended for you

Tags