ALBANY — Diverting patients, extra shifts and bringing in personnel from other locations are among the strategies in place for the Phoebe Putney Health System as it treats some 130 COVID-19 patients and maintains health care for everyday emergencies such as injuries and heart attacks.
On Tuesday, out of 128 COVID patients in the system’s facilities, 37 were being treated in an intensive care unit and about half of those were on respirators, the health system reported. Of the remaining ICU patients, nearly all needed some form of breathing assistance.
“About 88 percent of those are unvaccinated individuals,” Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said of the 128 patients who were hospitalized for treatment for COVID-19.
The patients who have been sickened despite being vaccinated tend to have much milder illnesses, the physician said.
So far Phoebe has not requested that Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services transport patients to other hospital systems, as hospitals have had to do in other areas. The patients diverted are non-COVID patients who need an extra day or two of recuperation who are being transported to the health system’s Phoebe Worth Medical Center.
Non-emergency medical procedures have not been suspended, but a points system is being used to determine their scheduling and some have been delayed as the system deals with the influx of patients ill during what has been deemed the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus in the nation.
“We’re trying to keep our surgeries going,” Hudson said. “Each surgery is scored, weighed. With the scoring system, we can do surgeries that need to be done in a timely manner.”
Phoebe also has initiated a “helping hands” program through which non-clinical hospital personnel are performing tasks not directly related to caregivers’ jobs. An influx of temporary workers also is expected, and hospital staff members are being asked to pick up an additional shift when they can manage.
“They’re answering phones, whatever they can do to support the staff,” Hudson said of the helping hands operation. “Hopefully, we do have 50 nurses and 10 respiratory therapists coming within the next week or so.
“People are working additional shifts to fill gaps. Every hospital in the region is in the same (position).”
The nursing shortage across the country has been exacerbated by the latest COVID-19 spike, and all hospitals need additional personnel, Hudson said.
One observation the physician shared is that the current crisis did not have to happen.
“I do think we could have prevented this if more people got vaccinated,” Hudson said.
As of Thursday, 33.89 percent of Dougherty County residents were fully vaccinated, and 38.23 percent had received at least one dose of one of the two-shot vaccines. In Lee County, 39.12 percent were fully vaccinated, with 43.72 percent having received at least one dose.
The only county that had broken the 50 percent threshold in the state, which had a 40.77 fully vaccinated rate, was Oconee County, where 52.78 percent of residents were fully vaccinated. Lagging in the state were Charlton and Chattahoochee Counties, with 15.52 and 15.58 percent, respectively, fully vaccinated.
Hudson recommended the strategies that medical professionals know work to help slow the spread of viruses: wearing face masks, vaccination and frequent and thorough hand-washing.
One trend in the current spike in numbers is the age of patients, with the average age at about 65 in the early days of the pandemic. This week the average age was 50 to 55, Hudson said, and in some recent weeks the average age of patients has been in the 40s.
Individuals sickened with COVID-19 are seeking medical assistance sooner than was the case earlier, and this is a key to better health outcomes as there is an antibody treatment that can help patients who are in the early stages of the disease, she said. As was common in the earlier stages of the pandemic, patients with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes are more prone to severe illness, but even younger, healthier patients can be sickened or die or even have long-term health conditions as a result of the coronavirus.
“I hear people say ‘I’m over it, I’m over COVID,’” Hudson said of individuals complaining about the lingering pandemic. “It’s not over. COVID is still real and impacting lives. There are still people dying from this. They’ve kind of gotten away from it. They’re not washing their hands; they’re not wearing masks.
“The variants make a big difference. The delta variant is much more easy to spread.”
With the obstinacy of much of the public to steps that can slow and perhaps eventually stop the toll of the disease and Mother Nature ready to hurl additional curve balls in the form of new variants, all medical personnel can do is continue to provide health care in trying circumstances.
“That’s the nature of viruses, they’re continually mutating,” Hudson said. “All we can do is what we are doing. If we had one or two COVID patients in the hospital at a time, then it would be more doable.”
