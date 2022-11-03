Pictured is Albany Assistant Fire Chief Sebon Burns. The fire department offers two programs to help place smoke detectors in homes where residents are unable to provide one for themselves. Residents can call (229) 431-2132 for “Hear the Alarm, Emerge Unharmed” program.
Pictured is Albany Assistant Fire Chief Sebon Burns. The fire department offers two programs to help place smoke detectors in homes where residents are unable to provide one for themselves. Residents can call (229) 431-2132 for “Hear the Alarm, Emerge Unharmed” program.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night before going to bed.
ALBANY — Wondering what to do with that extra hour of time that comes when we “fall back” at the end of Daylight Saving Time on Saturday night? The Albany Fire Department has an idea: replace the old batteries in smoke detectors.
“First of all, smoke alarms are a life-saver,” Assistant Fire Chief Sebon Burns said. “It gives you a first alert to a potential fire. When you change your clock, you need to change your battery.”
The fire department recommends having a smoke detector in each bedroom and in the hallway, but for those who can’t afford multiples, the hallway is the best location. Residents with long-life detectors should check the devices on Saturday, and all detectors should be checked monthly by pushing the test button on the units.
For out-of-reach detectors, a mop or broom handle can be used to press the button.
“All you’ve got to do is hold it there for half a second, and beep, beep, beep you know it’s working,” Burns said. “Making sure it’s working, that could be a life-saver.”
The fire department offers two programs to help place smoke detectors in homes where residents are unable to provide one for themselves. Residents can call (229) 431-2132 for “Hear the Alarm, Emerge Unharmed” program.
“We’ll schedule for our firefighters to come out, and we’ll install them,” Burns said. “If you have a smoke alarm, it’s our hope that if you can’t afford batteries, our plan does allow us to carry batteries to you.”
Under the Fire Safety Blitz program, firefighters go door-to-door for a two-block radius from the scene of a house fire to install smoke detectors for residents who do not have them.
The assistant chief also urged residents to avoid the No. 1 cause of residential fires — unattended cooking — by remembering to take a spoon or potholder when leaving the kitchen as a reminder that something is on the stove.