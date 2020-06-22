ALBANY -- Six months into 2020, and two years since last approving an updated contract for its city manager, the Albany City Commission will put the matter to a vote on Tuesday.
Commissioners have discussed City Manager Sharon Subadan’s contract during several recent meetings in closed sessions. Georgia’s Open Meetings Act allows officials to discuss employment issues in meetings closed to the public.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The contract under consideration calls for Subadan to receive a $200,000 annual salary and includes a 12 percent contribution to a retirement account and a $500 monthly vehicle allowance. Subadan, who has served in the position since June 2015, has been working without a contract since January 2018.
Earlier this year the commission decided to delay a vote on a new contract until new members who came on board in January had time to evaluate Subadan’s performance.
Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said she is sympathetic to the three new members -- Commissioners Chad Warbington and Demetrius Young and Mayor Bo Dorough -- being asked immediately after being sworn in at a January meeting to take a vote on a city manager with whom they were not familiar. Commissioners may want to consider that practice in the future, she said, to make the situation less awkward for newly elected officials.
Discussions also were held in 2019 by the previous commission members, but no vote was taken prior to the November election, she said.
“Some might say (delaying the vote) was waiting for the (new members’) input, some might say it was a political year,” said Fletcher, who asked on four occasions in 2019 for a vote on a contract for Subadan. “I can’t say why those decisions were made, because it was done in executive session.”
Regardless of the past history, Fletcher said it is time to make a decision.
“I know right now we need stability,” she said. “We need to do everything we can to improve Albany. As far as the work contract we are talking about tomorrow, we as a commission have talked about it. The mayor and newest commissioners have had six months to know Mrs. Subadan and ask questions.
“Through no fault of the mayor and newer commissioners, they came in (with Subadan having) no contract. To me, it’s simply time to take this vote.”
Through the recent discussions, commissioners have had the opportunity to reach a consensus, Warbington said. He anticipates the vote will be decisive.
“Any time you’re discussing your top executive employee, there’s going to be differences of opinion,” he said. “We’ve had several executive sessions where we ironed out the details.”
Making a decision, especially considering the time the commission did not act and left Subadan without a contract, is only fair to her and to the residents of the city, Warbington said.
Young, too, said it was time for the board to take a vote.
“I don’t know why the previous commission waited so long without offering a contract,” Young said. “I think it is something we need to get done. I think we’ve reached something that we can agree on. I think we’ve reached something that’s kind of agreeable to most of us.”
