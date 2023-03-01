Jalen Carter, star University of Georgia defensive lineman, faces charges in connection with fatal crash

Jalen Carter, here in January, is facing charges in the crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, according to Athens-Clarke County police.

 Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports/Reuters/FILE

University of Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter — projected as a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft — faces charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team employee Chandler LeCroy, Athens-Clarke County police said.

Authorities believe alcohol played a part in the January 15 crash, which came just hours after the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated its second consecutive national championship in a parade through campus.

CNN's Holly Yan contributed to this report.

