BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit has announced the addition of Jalisa Phillips to its staff.
Phillips, who resides in Albany, joins Farm Credit as a loan administrator in the Dawson branch. She is currently earning a degree in Business Administration at Southern Regional Technical College. Farm Credit officials say her administrative experience and background in customer relations, bookkeeping, and banking will help the association continue to serve its customers at a higher level.
“We believe our employees are our most valuable asset,” Paxton Poitevint, president of Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, said. “Our investment in our employees and our desire to see them grow professionally and personally in their positions is an integral part of our organizational health. We want to recruit, employ and retain the most qualified employees.
"We work with a diverse group of people with a broad range of capabilities and experiences. Together, we are stronger and our work toward a common purpose continues – to support agriculture and secure a future for the rural communities in which we serve.”
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers, farm businesses, and rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.